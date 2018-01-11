Treasurer for African-American scholarship endowment accused of embezzling $10K

The treasurer of an endowment for scholarships for African-American students has been arrested and accused of embezzling more than $10,000.

Danny W. Fugate was arrested at his home around 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to Paducah Police.

He was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft by unlawful taking.

Members of the Board of Directors of the McCracken Co. Community Career Endowment they suspected a theft of funds.

An investigation by a Paducah detective showed Fugate reportedly took more than $10,000 according to police.

Fugate was taken to the McCracken County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

