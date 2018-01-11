Report a power outage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report a power outage

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY has been issued for Friday, January 12 for the Heartland due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

To report an electric outage, you should call the company directly:

Missouri

Ameren Missouri: 800-552-7583

Black River Electric Cooperative: 800-392-4711

Citizens Electric: 877-876-3511

Howell-Oregon: 855-385-9903

Intercounty Electric: 866-621-3679

Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric: 800-558-664

Three Rivers: 800-892-2251

Ozark Border Electric: 800-392-0567

Illinois

Ameren Illinois: 800-552-7583

Clay County: 800-582-9012

Clinton County: 800-582-9012

Egyptian Electric: 800-606-1505

Monroe County: 800-757-7433

Kentucky 

Jackson Purchase Energy: 800-633-4044

Pennyrile Electric: 800-297-4707

Kenergy: 800-844-4832

West Kentucky Rural: 877-495-7322

