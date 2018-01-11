Report a power outage

A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.
A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Check our list of power outages in the Heartland as we continue to update it.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.
