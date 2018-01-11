Pink Up - January newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we're taking a look at how a Heartland bra shop is helping women going through breast cancer to feel full again. For women facing breast cancer, Ann’s Bra Shop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is more than just a place to buy bras, but a place for healing the soul and a sense of normalcy. That compassion even inspired the owner to start a non-profit to help women who have breast cancer that are struggling financially.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on January 12, 2018.

