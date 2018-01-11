Pink UP: Bra shop gives normalcy to warriors in pink

For women facing breast cancer, Ann’s Bra Shop is more than just a bra shop. It's also a place for healing the soul.



“These are all of our prosthesis,” Cindy Bonney at Ann’s Bra Shop said. “It's about compassion. Being a woman myself and having to see these other ladies, what they went through, I can't even imagine.”

When someone walks in the door following a mastectomy, the folks at the shop get to work.

“We fit them in bras prosthesis,” Bonney said. “We got to do a lot of measurements.”

Not just anyone can do these types of fittings. Bonney is a certified Mastectomy fitter.

Fitters are required to go through an ABC fitting course, testing, and must perform a certain number of hours each year.

She says women come into Ann’s Bras Shop from all over.

“We've had women from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi,” Bonney said. “You know, they went through chemo; they're waiting for chemo and everything like that so, yeah, we've had some ladies just pour out (emotions). I mean we had a little 23-year-old and it was sad because she couldn't afford it.”

That's what "No Woman Left Behind" is all about.

It’s a St. Louis based non-profit organization founded in 2004 by the woman who created Ann’s Bra Shop.

The organization’s goal is to help women who have breast cancer and can’t afford insurance.

“That allows us to give them a prosthesis and up to 2 bras,” Bonney said.

A prosthesis alone can run anywhere from 250 to 300 dollars.

“I'm glad I'm here doing what I do to help these women feel like a full-figured woman again,” Bonney said.

Click here if you would like to donate online to "No Woman Left Behind" or you can mail donations to 13477 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017.

