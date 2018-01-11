St. James A.M.E. Church to open doors to homeless - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. James A.M.E. Church to open doors to homeless

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Due to bad weather in the forecast, St. James A.M.E. Church at 516 N. Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is opening it's doors to the homeless on Jan. 11.

The church is asking for donations of hats, waterproof gloves and blankets.

If you can, bring them to the church between 5-7 p.m.

