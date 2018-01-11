How to drive safely on icy roads - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How to drive safely on icy roads

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

People of the Heartland know that ice can be one of the more dangerous hazards on the road. With ice storms predicted in many parts of the area, here are some tips for driving safely in these conditions. 

Here are some tips/friendly reminders:

  • Slow down. It will take more time to brake and accelerate than normal, going too fast could can cause your vehicle to start sliding on the roads. 
  • Allow plenty of room in between cars. You won't be able to stop as fast as normal, to avoid any fender benders give yourself enough space to come to a complete stop. 
  • Watch other drivers more carefully. Not everyone will be adjusting their speed for the conditions. In the event someone else loses control you need to be aware of it. 
  • Know how to adjust when your car starts 'fish-tailing.' This is when your back tires drift to one side in a front wheel drive car. To straighten out, let up on the gas but don't brake and turn your wheel in the direction your car is drifting to get front and back wheels aligned. 
  • For truck drivers, add weight in the back. If your truck isn't four-wheel-drive it means it is rear-wheel-drive. The lack of weight in the bed of trucks makes getting traction from your vehicle's source of motion much smaller, which could cause problems accelerating or cause you to skid along ice easier. To help with this, it is recommended that you keep sandbags or something similar in the bed of your truck. 
  • In the event you are in an accident or drift off the road, keep extra supplies in your car. You could end up stuck with your car for a while in harsh conditions. It's recommended that you keep some extra warm clothes, water, and non-perishable food in your vehicle just in case.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:59 AM EST2018-01-12 07:59:11 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly