Gilster-Mary Lee voluntarily recalling chicken coating - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gilster-Mary Lee voluntarily recalling chicken coating

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Gilster-Mary Lee, 520 Old St. Mary’s Road, of Perryville, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Essential Everyday Coat & Bake Original Chicken coating.

The coating may contain undeclared milk.  People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The only lot involved is Essential Everyday Coat & Bake Original Chicken coating, packaged in 6-oz. cartons which have a Best By date of NOV 15 18 D04  (UPC# 41303-01572). 

Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:04 AM EST2018-01-12 08:04:34 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly