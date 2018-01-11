Cape Girardeau, MO man wins $50K on scratchers game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO man wins $50K on scratchers game

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Missouri Lottery) (Source: Missouri Lottery)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Missouri Lottery, a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has won $50,000 after scratching off a winning $3 ticket.

The man bought the ticket at the Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 612 S. Sprigg Street.

“Unbelievable,” said winner David Hale. “I feel like I’m in a dream, and I am going to wake up and nobody is going to know anything about what I’m thinking.”

Money Mania is a $3 game that went on sale in Dec. 2017. It offers more than $11.8 million in remaining prizes,  including seven more top prizes of $50,000.

