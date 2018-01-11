Keep walkways, sidewalks clear for postal carriers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keep walkways, sidewalks clear for postal carriers

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The US Postal Service is asking customers to keep walkways and sidewalks clear of ice and snow to help with safe delivery when possible.

Letter carriers are instructed to use good judgment, if a potential hazard exists, and to hold mail to addresses where ice and snow are not cleared.

“No one wants to inconvenience the customer,” District Manager Gail Hendrix said. “However, we must ensure the safety of our employees.”

The US Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter the following ways:

  • Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.
  • Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.
  • Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home. 
  • Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

