Bryson appointed as SIU’s interim associate chancellor for diver - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bryson appointed as SIU’s interim associate chancellor for diversity

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Todd Bryson has been appointed as the interim associate chancellor for diversity.

According to Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno the appointment is effective this week.

In the past decade, Bryson has had several roles at the university focusing on diversity and student success.

“I am pleased that Todd Bryson will be filling this key position,” Montemagno said. “He is well acquainted with diversity matters on our campus, has a positive reputation with colleagues and students, and brings a strong mix of experience to the position. I am confident that he will continue to build upon his already solid working relationships on campus and in the community to advance diversity initiatives and programs that will benefit our university and its students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

According to the university, Bryson succeeds Elizabeth Lewin who was called out of retirement to serve as interim associate chancellor for diversity beginning in September 2016.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:59 AM EST2018-01-12 07:59:11 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly