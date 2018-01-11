McCracken Co., KY man arrested after running from police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co., KY man arrested after running from police

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Gary Bruce (Source: McCracken County Jail) Gary Bruce (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky man was arrested following a traffic stop in Paducah on Thursday, January 11.

According to police, Gary K. Bruce, 50, ran from police after his car was stopped around 9:40 on Brown Street.

Bruce told police he was not going to jail and continued to resist arrest after being caught, according to police.

After a scuffle, Bruce was detained. The officer's uniform was damaged, but no one was injured. 

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail on warrants charging him with contempt of court and parole violation and on charges of having no registration, failure to maintain insurance, having no operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.

