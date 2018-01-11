Fresh Root Beer, burgers, & hot dogs coming to Cape Girardeau

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Roads are a major concern for most of the heartland as sleet and ice come through. Road crews spent most of Thursday, January, 11th preparing for the ice. Perryville Public Works spent their day preparing the trucks, with rock salt and snow plows, which they're having to wait to put out. If they had pretreated like normal the water would have washed it away. So they're having to watch the radar and use the eye test to figure out when they are gong to start sending crews out...