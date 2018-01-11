Kentucky highway deaths down in 2017 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky highway deaths down in 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has recorded a decrease in highway fatalities for the first time since 2013.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety says initial numbers show 770 highway-related deaths in 2017, dropping from 834 in 2016.

Office of Highway Safety Executive Director Noelle Hunter called the reduction encouraging, and credited the public with helping with efforts to increase safety. She says local, state and federal highway safety partners will strive for even lower numbers moving forward.

Kentucky motorists will receive praise from state-operated overhead and roadside electronic signs reading: "GOOD JOB KY! HWY DEATHS DOWN IN '17."

