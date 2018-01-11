Ameren MO request to adjust efficiency charge approved - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren MO request to adjust efficiency charge approved

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Ameren Missouri) (Source: Ameren Missouri)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by  Ameren Missouri to adjust the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC).

The charge that appears on the monthly bills will drop by around 22 cents per month, effective January 25, 2018.

The adjustment reflects costs of approved energy efficiency programs under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act, according to the Missouri Public Service Commision.

