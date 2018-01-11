Mt. Vernon, IL man indicted on gun charges after 2017 shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon, IL man indicted on gun charges after 2017 shooting

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Romondo Bootchee (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department) Romondo Bootchee (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Mount Vernon man is facing aggravated battery of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charges after being indicted by a grand jury in Jackson County.

According to State's Attorney Michael Carr, the indictment alleges that 21-year-old Romondo S. Bootchee knowingly and without lawful justification caused injury to the victim by discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened in Carbondale in October 2017.

