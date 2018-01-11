Marion man sentenced to prison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion man sentenced to prison

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to prison after revoking his probation.

Shai Schauf, 23, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti.

Schauf violated his probation by testing positive for drugs and for missing multiple probation appointments.

The man had been held in the Williamson County Jail since July 2017.

Schauf has a criminal history including an underlying drug delivery case and a felony weapons conviction, according to Zanotti.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:59 AM EST2018-01-12 07:59:11 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly