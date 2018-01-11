KY senate panel addresses leaving pets in cars during extreme we - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY senate panel addresses leaving pets in cars during extreme weather

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky Senate panel discussed legislation on Thursday that would affect animals left in cars in the extreme heat or cold.  

Sponsor Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, said the bill would provide civil immunity for damaging a vehicle if a person enters the vehicle with the reasonable, good-faith belief that a dog or cat is in immediate danger of death if not removed.

He said SB 8 is an extension of Senate Bill 16. That bill became law and now protects prospective rescuers from being sued for any property damage caused in pursuit of saving the life of a child left in a locked vehicle.

