Gregory selected as Chief Ranger for Ozark National Scenic Riverways

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Chief Ranger Lindel Gregory (Source: Ozark National Scenic Riverways) Chief Ranger Lindel Gregory (Source: Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

There is a new Chief Ranger at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, following the retirement of former Chief Ranger last year.

Chief Ranger Lindel Gregory begins his assignment in Jan. 2018.

Lindel has been a National Park Ranger for the past 29 years as a park ranger and a wildland firefighter in a number of national parks and land management areas.

The Chief Ranger is a native of southeast Missouri and grew up hunting, fishing and floating the Current River.  He lives on a small farm in Carter County with his wife and three daughters. 

