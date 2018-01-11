WANTED: armed, dangerous man on the loose in Union City, TN

Police in Union City, Tennessee are asking people to be on the lookout for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Union City Police Department, David Curtis Madding is wanted on several felony charges.

He stands about 6'4" and weighs around 260 pounds. Madding has red hair and hazel colored eyes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of David Madding, you are asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or Crimestoppers at 731-885-8477.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.