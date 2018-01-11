Northbound lanes open after deadly crash on I-55 near Benton, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Northbound lanes open after deadly crash on I-55 near Benton, MO

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Jessica Eftink, KFVS) (Source: Jessica Eftink, KFVS)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash on northbound I-55 near Benton, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian near the 83 mile-marker.

Parrot said one person in the crash died, and another was injured.

As of 1:30 p.m., both northbound lanes were open.

Troopers remain on scene investigating the crash and providing traffic control.

