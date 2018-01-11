1 NB lane open after deadly crash on I-55 near Benton, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash on northbound I-55 near Benton, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian near the 83 mile-marker.

Parrot said one person in the crash died, and another was injured.

As of 12:45 p.m., one northbound is open.

Troopers remain on scene investigating the crash and providing traffic control.

