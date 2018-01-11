Woman killed in early morning fire in Perryville

A Perryville woman has died after an early morning fire.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Officers responded to a mobile home on Amber Lane and by the time they arrived, the home was already engulfed in fire.

A woman at the scene told investigators that her mother was trapped inside.

Due to the intense heat from the fire, emergency crews weren't able to get close enough to the building to locate and rescue the victim.

Sarah Hanks, 85, died as a result of the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction, but the State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate.

