Trapped woman dies in Perryville, MO fire

The deadline for the Applications for the Civil Engineering Scholarship and the Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship are due Feb. 1, 2018.
Sophi Park, a sixth grader at Hopkinsville's University Heights Academy, designed this year's patch gracing the cover of the New Year's card for the Challenger Learning Center at Paducah. Every year, the cards are sent to the contributors and patrons of the center, including teachers, superintendents, legislators, campers, board members and donors. A card also gets sent to the White House. "Sophi's patch depicts a very realistic astronaut on a moon mission. It's a gre...
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to be careful on roads that have not yet been treated. According to the KYTC, as driving conditions have improved, more people got out on the road to sightsee or visiting, then ran off the road or got stuck. In many cases, snow plows had to wait for crashes to be cleared before they could continue plowing. KY 444 in Southern Calloway County has to be closed after several cars crash and got stuck, blocking access to h...
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
Police said the driver was speeding and hit a center median that made the car go airborne.
