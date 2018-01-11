Poplar Bluff lawmaker calls for investigation into Gov. Greitens

In light of recent allegations against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Republican Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff has asked the Missouri Attorney General to investigate the claims.

Libla, who represents Missouri's 25th District, sent a letter Thursday morning asking Josh Hawley to open a formal investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, St. Louis affiliate KMOV released a report in which a man claimed his now ex-wife had an extramarital affair with Greitens. The man claimed that Greitens took an explicit photo of the woman in an effort to blackmail her to keep the relationship quiet.

Late Wednesday night, Greitens admitted to the affair which reportedly happened in March 2015.

In his letter to Hawley, Libla wrote:

The seriousness of this allegation and the implications it will have on the integrity of our state government are deeply disturbing. These alleged actions have cast another dark shadow over the Missouri State Capitol, therefore we believe this investigation must be thorough and completed in an expedited manner so that this will not overpower this legislative session.

Missouri Senator Jamilah Nasheed is calling on Greitens to resign following the allegations.

No word yet from Hawley as to whether or not an investigation will be opened.

