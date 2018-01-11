Heartland church services, businesses closed due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland church services, businesses closed due to weather

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here is a list of businesses around the Heartland closed or delayed due to harsh weather in the area.

For school closings, click here.

Missouri

Bernie

  • Bernie Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Thursday, Jan. 18. 

Cape Girardeau

  • The Red Star boat launch/conservation area has been closed due to ice.

Poplar Bluff

  • The Boys and Girls Club of Poplar Bluff will be closed Thursday. Jan. 18.

Illinois

Carbondale

  • The 24-hour crisis support is available. The Domestic Violence Shelter and Rape Crisis Services at the Carbondale Office are up and running. Due to a power outage, all appointments at our Marion Satellite Office are canceled at this time. You will not be able to call and reschedule as the phones are out and voicemail is not available. Your counselor will call you when our power returns to reschedule your appointments. If you need immediate assistance or are in crisis, please call our crisis line at 1 (800) 334-2094 or (618) 529-2324.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly