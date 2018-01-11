Heartland businesses/churches due to weather

(Source: KFVS) (KFVS) -
Here is a list of businesses around the Heartland closed or delayed due to harsh weather in the area.
Missouri
Bernie
- Bernie Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Friday
Cape Girardeau
- Affordable Dentures will be closed Jan. 12
- All Saint Francis' Cape Girardeau and Jackson clinics will open at 10 a.m. on Jan 12
- Blue Sky Community Services will be closed Jan. 12.
- Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge Friday night meal will not be served Jan. 12
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be closed Jan. 12
- Cape Ballroom will be closed for the rest of the day on Jan. 12.
- Central Municipal Pool will delay opening until 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. They will reassess after daylight, depending on road conditions
- City Hall will open late at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 due to inclement weather. Administrative offices city-wide could also open late. Critical public safety and infrastructure services and systems operate 24/7.
- Dynamite Coffee will be closed Jan. 12.
- Ferguson Medical Group-Cape Girardeau location closed Jan. 12
- First Baptist Church: church security seminar for Jan. 13 has been canceled. No services on Jan. 14, 10:45 a.m. sermon on Facebook.
- First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau: No services on Jan. 14
- Leet EyeCare - all locations - closed Jan. 12
- MedStop One will be closed Jan. 12
- Neurologic Associates of Cape Girardeau will be closed Jan. 12
- Osage Centre will delay opening until 8 a.m. on Jan. 12. They will reassess after daylight, depending on road conditions
- Peer Impact Center will be closed Jan. 12 due to weather.
- Regional Eyecare Center will be closed Jan. 12
- St. Mark Lutheran will not have services on Jan. 14
- Southeast Missouri State University's main campus will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12
- Urology Associates will be closed Jan. 12
- Lutheran Family and Children's Services closed Jan. 12
- The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will be closed Saturday, Jan. 13 due to the ice. Also, the truck will not be picking up from the SEMO Food Bank Friday afternoon
Chaffee
- The Chaffee License Bureau will be closed Jan. 12
Charleston
- Charleston Family Care closed Jan. 12
- Ferguson Medical Group-Charleston location closed Jan. 12
Dexter
- Ferguson Medical Group-Dexter location closed Jan. 12
- Saint Francis Dexter clinic will open at 10 a.m.
- Theresa Reynolds State Farm will open at 10 a.m.
East Prairie
- Ferguson Medical Group-East Prairie location closed Jan. 12
Jackson
- Heartland Chiropractic will be closed Jan. 12
- One Accord Counseling will be closed Jan. 12
Lilbourn
- First Baptist Church? has canceled services on Jan. 14.
New Madrid
- All New Madrid Baptist Church services on Jan. 14 are canceled.
Mississippi County
- Mississippi County Courthouse closed Jan. 12
Poplar Bluff
- Kneibert Clinic will open at 10 a.m.
- Missouri Highlands Medical Clinic closed Jan. 12
- Physicians Park Primary Care is closed for appointments and the urgent care will open at 10 a.m.
- Poplar Bluff Library will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 12 and will be closed Saturday and Sunday, January 13-14
Puxico
- Puxico Nutrition Center will be closed Jan. 12
Oran
- Trinity United Methodist Church ?services on Jan. 14 are canceled.
Qulin
Scott County
- Scott County Courthouse administration offices will be closed Jan. 12
- Ferguson Medical Group-Scott City location closed Jan. 12
- Havco Wood Products in Scott City is closed Jan. 12
Sikeston
- Blue Sky Community Services will be closed Jan. 12.
- Ferguson Medical Group-Sikeston location closed Jan. 12
- Sonny's Solid Waste will be closed Jan. 12
Illinois
Southern Illinois
- Shawnee Mass Transit Public Transportation District
Alexander County
- The Alexander County Courthouse will be closed Jan. 12
Alto Pass
- Alto Vineyards will be closed Jan. 12.
Anna
- Stinson Memorial Public Library District will be closed Jan. 12
- First Evangelical Presbyterian Church services on Jan. 14 is canceled.
Carbondale
- Boys & Girls Club will be closed Jan. 12
Cobden
- Clark & Sons Salvage will be closed Jan. 12
Franklin County
- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will be closed on Jan. 12 due to inclement weather
Golconda
- Golden Circle Senior Center will be closed Jan. 12.
Herrin
- The office of Dr. William F. Hays is closed Jan. 12
Jackson
- Jackson County Courthouse will be closed on Jan. 12.
Murphysboro
- Specialized Training will be opened to staff only and no buses will be running on Jan. 12
Pulaski County
- Pulaski County Courthouse at Mound City (county offices and all court services) closed Jan. 12
- Union Church at Villa Ridge will have no services on Jan. 14
Union County
- The Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro will close at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Williamson County
- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will be closed on Jan. 12 due to inclement weather
- The Williamson County, IL Judicial Department will be closed Jan. 12 and there will be no court
Kentucky
Murray
- Murray State University's Murray campus, including all regional campus sites at Paducah, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Ft. Campbell and Madisonville will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to inclement weather
Paducah
- Kentucky Oaks Mall will be closing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 13.
- Due to severe weather, Lourdes has rescheduled its 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration to Friday, February 23 at 3:30 pm in the Borders Community Room, located inside Lourdes Marshall Nemer Pavilion. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 12.
Wickliffe
- Sunday services at the First Baptist are canceled on Jan. 14.
Tennessee
Martin
- The UT Martin main campus is closed Jan. 12. Classes are canceled and all administrative offices are closes. UT Martin's centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville are also closed Jan. 12.
Union City
- Due to icy parking lots and inclement weather, Discovery Park of America will remain closed Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. We will reopen on Tuesday, January 16. Remember to visit us January 16 - 31 for half price on general admission! Stay warm and safe! PJs & Pancakes has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 20.
