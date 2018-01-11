Heartland businesses closed due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland businesses closed due to weather

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Here is a list of businesses around the Heartland closed or delayed due to harsh weather in the area.

Missouri

Cape Girardeau

  • Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry at 134 S. Sprigg Street will be closed on Tuesday, January 16 due to ice on the parking lot.

Fruitland

  • Fruitland Livestock Sales will not have sales on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Malden

  • SEMO Vision Care will be closed Jan. 15 due to weather.

Marble Hill

  • Marble Hill Senior Center will be closed Jan. 15 due to weather.

Mississippi County

  • The Mississippi County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 15 due to weather.

Illinois

Herrin

  • The office of Dr. William F. Hays is closed Jan. 15

Kentucky

Paducah

  • Due to severe weather, Lourdes has rescheduled its 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration to Friday, February 23 at 3:30 pm in the Borders Community Room, located inside Lourdes Marshall Nemer Pavilion. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 12.

Mayfield

  • The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution has been re-scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry, 424 S. 9th Street due to weather. Persons picking up commodities are asked not to arrive before 7 a.m. For more information on if you qualify, you can call the Needline & Food Pantry at 270-247-6333 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday.

Murray

  • Murray State University's Murray campus, including all regional campus sites at Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Paducah, Henderson and Ft. Campbell, will be closed on Tues., Jan. 16 due to inclement weather. The Susan E. Bauernfeind Wellness Center will be open from 12-5 p.m. The Curris Center, including the University Bookstore will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dining services will be open during normal operating hours. The Racer One Stop, to be held at the Curris Center Stables, will not be open on Tuesday but is scheduled to open on Wed., Jan. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result of Tuesday's closure, all key dates and deadlines for financial aid, as well as adding/dropping classes, has been extended by one day.

Tennessee

Union City

  • Due to icy parking lots and inclement weather, Discovery Park of America will remain closed Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. It will reopen on Tuesday, January 16. PJs & Pancakes has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 20.

