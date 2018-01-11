Heartland businesses closed due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland businesses closed due to weather

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(KFVS) -

A First Alert Action Day has been issued through Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

Here is a list of businesses around the Heartland closed or delayed due to harsh weather in the area.

Missouri

Qulin

  • Qulin Nutrition Center

Illinois

Golconda

  • Golden Circle Senior Center will be closed Jan. 12.

