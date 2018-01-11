Heartland businesses closed due to weather

A First Alert Action Day has been issued through Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

Here is a list of businesses around the Heartland closed or delayed due to harsh weather in the area.

Missouri

Qulin

Qulin Nutrition Center

Illinois

Golconda

Golden Circle Senior Center will be closed Jan. 12.

