Cobden, IL man sentenced to prison on drug related charges

A Cobden, Illinois man was sentenced to prison and charged with delivering methamphetamine.

The Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced on Thursday, Jan. 11 that Marin F Amesquita was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was sentenced on one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, class 2 felony.

Amesquita will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release. He was arrested in October of 2017 after the Illinois State Police-Southern Illinois Drug Task Force conducted an investigation.

He was also sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois DOC after admitting to a petition for revocation of probation for the original offense of unlawful restraint, a class 4 felony.

He was arrested and placed on probation in March of 2016 in this incident after an investigation by the Cobden Police.

Probation was revoked based on the new offense.

