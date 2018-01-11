UT Martin recognized as 2018 top school for veterans

The University of Tennessee at Martin has been recognized as a 2018 Military Friendly School and as a top school in the 2018 Military Advanced Education and Transition Guide to Colleges and Universities published by Victor Media.

A Military Friendly school identifies those institutions that take special care to provide programs to help student-veterans and their families adapt to college life.

This is the 16th year Victory Media has published the Military Friendly Schools list and combines data from federal agencies, veteran students and institutional surveys to create a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families.

Over 1,300 schools participated in the survey cycle of 2017-18 and 849 earned the designation of Military Friendly.

The list of 2017-18 Military Friendly Schools was in the G.I. Jobs magazine’s December 2017 issue and can also be found at this website.

UT Martin has also been named a top school in the 2018 Military Advanced Education and Transition Guide to Colleges and Universities.

MAE&T is a journal of higher education created for veterans and service members looking to transition from military life to civilian life.

For further information on the services available for student-veterans at UT Martin, contact Johnny Dyer, veterans service coordinator, at 731-881-7744 or go to this email.

