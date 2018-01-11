Rt. 45 at Rt. 169 open after deadly crash in Massac Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Rt. 45 at Rt. 169 open after deadly crash in Massac Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Route 45 at 169 in Massac County, Illinois is back open after a deadly crash.

The crash happened just east of Karnak, Il.

Illinois State Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

