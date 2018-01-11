3 people dead after crash on U.S. 45 in Massac Co., IL

A deadly crash on U.S. 45 in Massac County left 3 people dead.

According to the Illinois State Police, Rachel E. Killian of Marion, Illinois, was traveling north on U.S. 45 South of Route 169 and ran off the right hand side of the road. She then overcorrected and crossed into the southbound lane.

The crash happened just east of Karnak, Il.

Karla R. Reichert of Karnak, Illinois and Cathy J. Uleon of Ullin, Illinois were both driving southbound on U.S. 45 in two other vehicles when Killian's vehicle collided head-on with Reichert's Chrysler 300.

Uleon was behind Reichert driving and she collided into the rear of her vehicle.

Reichert was transported to an out of state hospital with severe injuries.

Killian and a one-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Massac County Coroner.

Three other passengers of Killian's car were transported to Western Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

A 3-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All lanes of U.S. 45 were closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

