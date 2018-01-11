KY 139 open after semi crash in Caldwell County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY 139 open after semi crash in Caldwell County

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KYTC) (Source: KYTC)
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A roadway is back open in Caldwell County, Kentucky after a semi crash.

KY 139 was blocked near the 4 mile- marker. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said reports indicated the truck had to be off-loaded before it can be removed.
 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly