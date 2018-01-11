KY Crews pre-treat roadways ahead of icy weather

Crews will be pre-treating roads in Kentucky beginning around 7 a.m. Thursday before a round of harsh weather moves in.

The KY Transportation Cabinet District 1 highway crews will be pre-treating along Interstates and parkways.

Treatment will begin with the Super Tanker along I-24 between the Ohio River Bridge at the Kentucky-Illinois State Line to about the 74 mile-marker near the Trigg-Christian County Line. Then it will move on to I-69 in Lyon County and then the Purchase Parkway.

Individual counties will have one or two trucks out pre-treating bridges, overpasses, and potential trouble spots through the day.



Smaller tanker trucks run at speeds around 45 to 50 miles-per-hour and motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when encountering a brine spray truck.

If you have to go to work on Friday morning we suggest you consider spending the night nearer your workplace to help minimize travel on Friday morning.

Check out the most recent forecasts here.

