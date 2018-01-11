This week in music: 1982 Let's Get Physical

Let's take a stroll down out musical memory lane. This morning we turn back the clock to this week in 1982.

On this date 36 years ago, Billboard's Hot 100 chart had Rod Stewart at number five with Young Turks. A Turk is slang for a rebellious youth who goes against the grain in society. Oddly enough, the phrase "Young Turks" is never heard in the actual song. The chorus has the phrase "young hearts be free tonight," leading many to misidentify the song as Young Hearts instead of Young Turks.

Hall and Oates were in the number four spot with I Can't Go For That (No Can Do). It would end up being the duo's fourth number one single. While many think the lyrics are about a relationship, they're actually about the music business and not being pushed around by managers, executives and agents.

Earth Wind and Fire was in the number three position with a dance tune. Despite a backlash against disco music at the time, Let's Groove is a revival of the band's disco sound from the 1970's.

At number two was Foreigner with the power ballad Waiting for a Girl Like You. The song spent a record setting ten weeks at number two without ever reaching the top spot. Despite not being a chart topper, Billboard puts it at number 80 on its all time Hot 100 chart.

And in the top spot was Olivia Newton-John with Physical. The song was written by Steve Kipner and Terry Shaddick who intended to offer it to Rod Stewart. But it ended up being recorded by Newton-John who took it to number one where it remained for ten weeks. It ended up being the number one song of 1982 and is recognized by Billboard as the biggest hit of the 1980's, On it's all time Hot 100 chart Physical comes in at number six.

