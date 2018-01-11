5 things to know 1/11

Good morning.It is Thursday, January 11.

First Alert Forecast

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for tonight, into tomorrow morning due to freezing rain.

A strong weather system will be moving through our area over the next 36 hours.

Ahead of this storm, today will be mild and breezy with periods of rain, maybe a thundershower.

A strong cold front will push through this evening and strong north winds will blow in the colder air.

This cold air at the surface will change the rain to freezing rain and sleet from west to east, creating icy and slick conditions.

If you get stuck and have to walk, it will be very cold and windy.

The sleet may change to a period snow Friday morning before ending, making for a very slick Friday morning commute.

Otherwise, it will be blustery and much colder tomorrow, with daytime temperatures in the 20s!

Making headlines

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens confirmed to News 4 that he had an extramarital affair and, according to News 4, blackmail may have been involved.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner returned the Illinois School Funding bill for more changes at a cost to some schools districts in the Heartland.

Burglaries are rising in some parts of the Heartland and police want you to be prepared.

A shooting in Cairo, Il hospitalized two people Tuesday night.

