Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)
(KFVS) -

The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown.

Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece.

Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 56.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Missouri pulls away in 2nd half to beat Georgia 68-56

    Missouri pulls away in 2nd half to beat Georgia 68-56

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:21 AM EST2018-01-11 14:21:55 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.

    Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.

  • Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball

    Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-11 04:13:01 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown. Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece. Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 54. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown. Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece. Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 54. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach

    Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-01-11 02:40:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.

    The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.

    •   
Powered by Frankly