Man arrested on birthday for reportedly having crystal meth

A fugitive was arrested on his birthday after law enforcement seized 129 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Through surveillance, investigators saw Claude Johnson, 47, of Louisville, Ky. on hospital property getting into a vehicle. Johnson was arrested at the property on Lone Oak Rd.

Detectives found the meth with an estimated street value of $12,900 during a search.

The joint investigation was between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy US Marshals and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. He was wanted out Louisville, Kentucky as a parole absconder.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.