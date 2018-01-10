Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.

With the Bears announcing the move Wednesday, Hiestand becomes the first assistant to join new coach Matt Nagy's staff.

Hiestand was Chicago's offensive line coach under Lovie Smith from 2005-09. With six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz leading the line, Hiestand oversaw a group that helped the Bears reach a Super Bowl.

He spent the past six seasons coaching Notre Dame's offensive line. The Fighting Irish averaged 190 yards rushing during that time.

Hiestand has 36 years of coaching experience.

Nagy spent 10 seasons working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He was the Chiefs' sole offensive coordinator this season.

