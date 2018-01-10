Burglaries on the rise, police offer tips to safeguard your items

Burglaries have been on the uptick recently and now the Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking people to remember to keep their possessions safe.

Landlords all over the city received a letter on Jan. 10 and some like Soto Properties in Cape Girardeau then alerted their tenants about the break-ins.

Police remind everyone to keep their car doors locked and to keep things out of sight which will make you less of a target.

They also say that using extra layers of protection for sensitive items in your home is smart.

"Lock your doors, lock your windows, but that's just not enough anymore," said Sgt. Rick Schmidt. "What you have inside that you want to keep you have to lock up again. Buy a safe, put it in a safe."

If you see any suspicious activity near your house or apartment, you should let police know.

It's a way to keep yourself and others safe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.