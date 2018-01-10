Feeding Frenzy at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center invites visitors to come out to see how they keep all of the nature center reptiles, amphibians and fish happy.

Thanks to some amazing animal care volunteers, they are fed a delicious smorgasbord of crickets, worms, minnows and more!

Drop by January 11 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. to visit with the volunteers and staff as they feed the hungry critters.

This event is free to the public.

Youth and adult groups are welcomed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.