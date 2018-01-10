The Latest: Democrat says Greitens has ethical failings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' State of the State address delivered Wednesday night to a joint session of the Missouri Legislature (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Missouri Democrats say Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has failed to follow through on his campaign pledge to clean up state government.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty delivered the Democratic response Wednesday night to Greitens' State of the State address.

She said Greitens' administration "has been stained by ethical failings, disdain for the law and a complete lack of transparency" during his first year in office. She noted, among other things, that Greitens benefits from a "dark money" committee that doesn't have to reveal its donors.

Greitens called on lawmakers to ban lobbyist gifts.

But some senators have been reluctant to do so without also shedding more light on his secret donations.

7:35 p.m.

Gov. Eric Greitens is touting his efforts to shrink the size of state government in both large and small ways.

During his State of the State address Wednesday night, Greitens said his administration was removing one out of every three regulatory requirements in Missouri.

He also touted the sale of four state airplanes and 30 cars to save several hundred thousand dollars. And he said he would save about $3,600 in printing costs by instead putting the state budget online.

Despite such cost saving measures, Missouri's total state budget has continued to grow to more than $27 billion in the current year.

Unlike previous governors, Greitens did not detail his budget proposal during the State of the State address. He says that will come later.

7:15 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is challenging lawmakers to say "no" to lobbyist gifts as part of an effort to clean up the state capitol.

Greitens used his second State of the State address Wednesday to repeat one of the themes from his first speech. But the Republican governor added a new twist to his call for a law banning lobbyist gifts, urging lawmakers in the meantime to simply refuse to accept them.

Earlier Wednesday, the House gave initial approval to legislation limiting lobbyist gifts. A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate.

Some senators have been reluctant to pass the bill without attaching provisions shedding light on secret "dark money" donations, such as those that have flowed to a committee created to promote Greitens' agenda.

7 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is promising to deliver "the boldest state tax reform in America."

During his State of the State address Wednesday night, Greitens pledged to lay out a "detailed, thoughtful and thorough plan to cut taxes" early next week. The Republican governor says he wants lower taxes both for people and businesses. But he didn't reveal any further specifics.

The call to cut taxes comes as Missouri already is implementing the first phase of a state income tax cut passed several years ago. It also comes as a new federal income tax cut is expected to further reduce Missouri revenues.

Missouri recently cut its projected revenue growth in half for the current year, and is forecasting only modest growth for the next budget year.

1:45 p.m.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is set to give his second State of the State speech.

Greitens will address the Republican-led Legislature Wednesday night at the Capitol to lay out priorities. He'll release his budget proposal later.

The first-time elected official has previously said he wants to enact tax changes, help veterans and improve the state's foster care and adoption programs.

Greitens has clashed with lawmakers in the past, even those from his own party. While he signed major GOP priorities last year including a right-to-work law, he had a sometimes rocky relationship with lawmakers and was publicly critical of them.

Republican legislative leaders say they'll still work with him, although he's already frustrated some by replacing State Board of Education appointees in an attempt to oust the education commissioner.

