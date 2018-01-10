Illinois road crews prepare for winter weather

Cities around the Heartland are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice.

According to Carbondale's road department, as with many departments, they cannot brine the roads beforehand due to the rain that would come before the wintry mix.

Instead, Carbondale road department is on standby with salt trucks once the temperatures start to drop.

“When it's raining it'll wash all your chemical off the road. So we're expecting rain first, but when it actually starts freezing is when we'll be out," said Robert Hardin, maintenance and environment service manager. "So before that, we'll kind of just be in kind of a holding period while we're monitoring the roads."

Carbondale has about 16-hundred tons of salt available and they are not worried about running out anytime soon.

