Marlins host Cubs on March 29 in major league opener - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marlins host Cubs on March 29 in major league opener

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Miami Marlins will host the Chicago Cubs in this year's major league opener on March 29, the earliest start in the sport's history excluding international openers.

The game at Marlins Park is scheduled for 12:40 p.m., a half-hour before the New York Mets start at home against St. Louis and Detroit hosts Pittsburgh in the lone interleague opener.

World Series champion Houston opens at Texas. Every team is scheduled to open on the same day for the first time since 1968, and the season starts on a Thursday for the first time since 2011.

The rest of the NL opening-day schedule has Philadelphia at Atlanta, Washington at Cincinnati, San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee at San Diego and Colorado at Arizona.

The AL opening-day schedule has Minnesota at Baltimore, the New York Yankees at Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City and Cleveland at Seattle.

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Missouri pulls away in 2nd half to beat Georgia 68-56

    Missouri pulls away in 2nd half to beat Georgia 68-56

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:21 AM EST2018-01-11 14:21:55 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.

    Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.

  • Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball

    Mizzou Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Basketball

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-11 04:13:01 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown. Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece. Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 54. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown. Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece. Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 54. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach

    Bears hire Hiestand for second stint as offensive line coach

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-01-11 02:40:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.

    The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.

    •   
Powered by Frankly