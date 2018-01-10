Marlins host Cubs on March 29 in major league opener

Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.
The 11- 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Mizzou area to face the 11-4 Tigers in an SEC showdown. Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both led the Tigers offense with 15 points apiece. Tigers go on to defeat the Bulldogs 68 - 54.
The Chicago Bears have hired Harry Hiestand for a second stint as their offensive line coach.
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
MLB agent and Granite City High School alum Jason Wood was fired Wednesday by CSE Talent, an Atlanta-based sports agency, after a player reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a shower at Wood’s home.
