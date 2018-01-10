Missouri Public Safety Commission to hold local hearings on Liberty Utilities case

The Missouri Public Safety Commission will hold several public hearings in March over a natural gas rate case by Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp.

The public hearings include:

March 21 - Butler, Butler R-V School Auditorium, 420 South Fulton. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

March 26 - Sikeston. Sikeston City Hall Council Chambers, 105 E. Center Street. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session begins at 12 p.m. followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

March 26 - Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Extension Office, Harrison Room (Upper Level), 684 West Jackson Trail. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

March 27 - Hannibal. Hannibal-LaGrange University, Partee Center-Page Dining Room, 2800 Palmyra Road. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session begin at 12 p.m. followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

March 27 - Kirksville. Truman State University, Student Union Activities Room, 901 S. Franklin. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

On Sept. 29, 2017, Liberty Utilities filed a natural gas rate case with the MPSC seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $7.5 million.

Approximately $500,000 is already being recovered from customers through the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge. This results in a net increase of approximately $7 million. The ISRS appears as a separate item on the monthly bills of Liberty Utilities customers.

According to the Liberty Utilities, filing the proposed rate increase for a residential customer would be approximately $2.06 a month in the Northeast District; approximately $14.09 a month in the Southeast District; and approximately $7.62 a month in the Western District.

In this case, Liberty Utilities also seeks to consolidate its three rate districts, NEMO, SEMO and WEMO, into a single district with a uniform delivery charge.

Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service to approximately 53,400 customers in 25 Missouri counties.

Anybody unable to attend these hearings, but want to make written comments or secure information may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. box 2230 Jefferson City, Mo 65102, telephone at 573-751 - 4857 email at opcservice@ded.mo.gov.

You can also contact the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1- 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

