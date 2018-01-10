Semi rolled over blocking I-24 near Paducah, KY

A semi truck has rolled over on I-24 westbound at exit 7.

Drivers will not be able to get over to US-67 to get on I-24 westbound. The roadway is blocked.

This is the westbound I-24 connector road (Jack Paxton Boulevard) between US 45 and US 62.

The truck is hauling furniture grade lumber and will have to be partially off-loaded before it can be removed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Alben Barkley Drive from Lone Oak Road. Detour for this connector is via Kennedy Lane.

Cleanup is expected to last several hours.

