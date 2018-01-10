Recall: Skip Hop Convertible High Chairs have been recalled due to fall hazard

A product recall has been issued for Skip Hop's Tuo convertible high chairs because of a falling hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Skip Hop's Tuo convertible high chair's front legs can detach from the seat, posing a falling hazard to children.

Anyone with a Skip Hop convertible high chair should stop using it immediately and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

The style numbers affected are 304200 and 304200CN and data codes are HH10/2016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017.

The recall began on Jan. 9, 2018. The recall number is 18-078.

