Air Force ROTC scholarships awarded to two SIU Carbdondale students

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program awards scholarships for two of its cadets.

Cadets Blake W. Stewart and Triston S. Dillard have each earned scholarships through the U.S. Air Force ROTC “In-College” Scholarship program.

Cadets Stewart and Dillard competed with their peers to earn these scholarships. Eligibility requirements include GPA, ACT and fitness standards.

Stewart, a sophomore in computer science from Sullivan, earned a three-year full scholarship.

Dillard, a junior in political science from Mount Carmel, earned a 2-and-one-half-year scholarship that provides $9,000 per semester toward tuition and fees.

