1/10/18 - Foster Care

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

The Heartland Cares! This statement is more than a marketing slogan. We have seen the people of the Heartland step up countless times when people are in need.

Last month we ran a story about 72 dogs that were rescued and in need of new homes. The reaction from the community was immediate. They received hundreds of calls from people that wanted to help and, like a miracle, all the dogs were provided for.

But we have done stories on another segment of our population needing care and the reaction has been minimal. I’m talking about children in the foster care system. Right now, the system is broken. There are thousands of kids without homes, with precious few families that are willing to help, and most people are looking the other way. Finally, someone in state government is paying attention. Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens is calling for change. She is leading the charge and is working with members of both parties to help repair Missouri’s broken foster care system. But she can’t do it alone. She needs people like you to step up.

We support her on-going efforts to improve Missouri's foster care system. We applaud those who open their homes and their checkbooks to these children in need. But it’s going to take more, lots more. If you can help, don’t wait. Even if it’s just cooking meals or donating clothes to a group shelter like Hope House in Jackson or Spero Family Services in Mount Vernon. Some of the kids that are lost in the foster system are in greater need than those 72 dogs. And I am hoping your reaction will be just as immediate.

I'm Scott Thomas and that's our ViewPoint.

