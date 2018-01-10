Police arrest man in Mt. Vernon on drug distribution charges

Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man on drug distribution charges.

On Wednesday, January 10, officers carried out a search warrant at 74 Cottonwood Drive.

A search of the residence found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, packaging materials, drug equipment and currency.

38-year-old Justin L. Harmon was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

Harmon was lodged in the Jefferson County Justice Center and his bond is to be set.

Mt. Vernon Police Department was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department High Risk Team.

